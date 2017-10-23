Family devastated after loss of Heysham man

Have your say

The family of a 25-year-old dad from Heysham who died after a motorbike crash have said they are ‘devastated’ by his loss.

Police named Andrew Siddons as the man who died and released a statement from Andrew Siddons family saying: “Andrew’s parents Kevin and Karen, brother Stephen and sister Katrina Siddons are devastated by the tragic loss along, with Andrew’s partner Katie and their three-year-old son Noah.”

Police said they were called at 11.40am last Thursday, to reports of an incident in Morecambe.

A man riding a motorbike in a car park had been involved in an accident at Middleton Business Park.

The rider suffered head and chest injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0456 of October 19.