Ex soldier defaced police cell

A former soldier who was given a suspended jail term for brandishing a samurai sword at his mum has been back before the courts.

Jamie Scott, 27, served his country in the 26 Regiment Royal Artillery for five years, but gained a criminal record after leaving the forces.

In the most recent incident Scott, of Richmond Avenue, Lancaster, was arrested after drunkenly trashing a television in his partner’s lounge.

He was given a conditional caution for criminal damage - but became abusive in a police cell, Preston Crown Court heard.

He smeared his own excrement all over the cell, leaving a £350 cleaning bill.

The incident happened while he was already subject to a suspended jail term the courts imposed after he threatened his mum with a weapon and assaulted her.

Judge Simon Newell said: “I’m fairly certain whoever gave you the suspended sentence order told you if you committed further offences there are only many lives you have, or chances you get, before the inevitable happens.

“I appreciate that a custodial term will have disastrous consequences on your wife and family. It could be destabilising and disruptive and I’m sure that’s the last thing you want.

“It appears the incidents in 2015 and now 2016 have occurred whilst you’ve been drinking excessively. The previous incident involved members of your own family.

“I’m going to give you one last chance.”

He was given a curfew and 20-day rehabilitation activity.

The court heard his tour of Iraq had led to “emotional difficulties”.

Darren Lee Smith said: “He accepts it’s a disgusting offence but one he admitted at an early opportunity.”