Evil killer wrote on victim's face

Schoolfriends have paid tributes to a former nursery worker as her murderer begins a life sentence.

Tragic mum-of-two Gemma Leeming was found strangled, with the words ‘no brain’ written on her face in mascara and ‘you can’t have my brains’ on her chest.

Police established that the writing on 30-year-old Gemma’s chest was written in her own blood, and found a 10-pence piece placed over her right eye.

Her partner Craig O’Sullivan, 40, who has several aliases, pleaded guilty to murdering her between May 21 and 23.

O’Sullivan tried to cover the ligature marks on Gemma’s neck with make-up and bought new clothes the day after the murder to try and prevent forensics linking him to the killing. Police recovered a bag of clothing that he had tried to get rid of, including some of Gemma’s clothes stained with her blood.

Her body was discovered in the bedroom of a bungalow in Chorlcliffe Mews on Hollinshead Street in Chorley on May 23.

Judge Alan Conrad QC, sitting at Preston Crown Court, sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 17 and a half years before he will be eligible to apply for parole.

Gemma attended Southlands High School in Chorley. After leaving school, she became a nursery worker at Learning Steps Day Nursery on Parker Street in Chorley, in 2004.

It is understood she left in 2009 and took a break from working to be a mum to her son and daughter.

Detective Inspector Paddy O’Neill from the Lancashire Police Force Major Investigation Team said: “Craig O’Sullivan is a vicious, manipulative and parasitic man, whose greed drove him to take Gemma’s life in the most sickening manner; all so that he could satisfy his addiction to Class A drugs.

“In the hours prior to Gemma’s discovery, O’Sullivan spoke to a local officer and showed her a picture of someone other than Gemma, claiming that this lady was the love of his life.

“Gemma’s life story is indeed a sad one and it is clear she made some bad choices. However, she had two children and a wider family who loved her and who hoped one day for a reconciliation with her.

“O’Sullivan’s actions have robbed them of that opportunity.”