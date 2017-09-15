Employment staff at Preston agency subjected to abuse by frustrated jobseeker who rang three times a day

A jobseeker made repeated threatening calls to recruitment agency staff at a Preston firm after becoming frustrated at being out of work, a court has heard.

Staff at Brook Street employment agency on Fishergate, Preston, were bombarded with more than three calls a day in which they were branded “c**ts” and “liars”, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Frustrated Stephen Chester had invited one of the staff to his house for tea before embarking on his tirade over the following few weeks.

The 33-year-old, of Hazel Avenue, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, admits abusive behaviour. He has since gained employment in Liverpool with the merchant navy.

Prosecuting, Pam Ward said: “ They first met him in March when he attended to register.

“But following this they started to get about three calls a day requesting work. Unfortunately after a few days he became verbally abusive.

“He seemed to be getting more and more annoyed and accused staff of fobbing him off.

“He was screaming down the phone that the service was a ‘f***ing joke’. One of those calls was on March 29.

“He threatened to wrap a telephone cord around the adviser’s neck.”

Defending, James Ball said a childhood brain tumour had caused significant difficulties and people had been cruel to him.”