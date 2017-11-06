Early hours attack on Preston high street

Detectives in Preston are appealing for information after a man suffered a broken arm following an assault.

At around 3.40am on Sunday (November 5) a 38-year-old man was walking on Church Street when he became involved in an altercation with two men.

The pair started grappling with the man before the victim and one of the men fell to the floor.

During the fall the 38-year-old man suffered a badly broken elbow, with the offenders making off from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the offenders is described as 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with a dark fringe. He was wearing a grey and white hooded top.

Police want to speak to this man.

A second man is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of large build with short brown hair.

Following CCTV enquiries police want to speak to these men, pictured.

Det Sgt Andrew Crook, of Lancashire Police, said: “The victim in this case was attacked by two unknown males and has sustained a severe fracture to his right arm.

“The injury is likely to affect the man’s ability to do his job and is potentially life-changing.

“If you recognise the men pictured, or can assist with our enquiries, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01772 209796 quoting crime reference SA1717532.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.