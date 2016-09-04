Drug addled Preston burglar stole two-foot electric dog

A burglar who raided a house in Preston and stole a laptop containing a masters’ degree student’s work has been jailed for three years.

Elona Green, 34, was high on heroin, crack and diazepam when she went on a burgling spree in Deepdale on July 4.

At around 7am a man in Sedgwick Street heard noises outside his home and discovered that his shed had been broken into.

He viewed his CCTV and saw Green in his garden, having stolen two kettles and a two-foot large electric dog.

The footage also showed Green, of Raven Street, Deepdale, trying the front door of a neighbouring property, which was locked.

A few doors down, a neighbour came face-to-face with Green in her hallway, after leaving the front door unlocked for the home help she was expecting.

When she asked Green if she was from the care company, Green said she was but left shortly after – taking a laptop and mobile phone which were in the hallway.

Green pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and a count of attempted burglary and appeared at Preston Crown Court to face sentence.

The court heard she has committed a number of domestic burglaries in the past, including stealing a handbag belonging to an 84-year-old woman from her living room in Lincoln Street.

Judge Christopher Cornwall, sentencing, said: “It turns out this laptop belongs to this lady’s son, who was doing his masters degree.

“He was three weeks away from submitting his work - and where was his work?

“On his laptop.

“This has all been done for more money for more drugs.

“Your life is passing you by.”