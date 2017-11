Have your say

A driver lead police in a 95mph motorway chase.

The driver was spotted driving at 95mph in very heavy rain on the M61 near Chorley late last night.

The car was followed by officers from Lancashire Roads Policing unit and eventually pulled over.

An officer from the unit tweeted: "Weather is terrible tonight, so slow down!! 95mph on the M61 towards Chorley is completely unacceptable."