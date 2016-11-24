Detective fired for sexual harassing female colleagues

A Lancashire Police Officer who sexually harassed his female colleagues and joked about using a date rape drug, has been sacked.

Detective Inspector Jeremy Holland was fired for gross misconduct at a public hearing held at Leyland Police Station after persistent lewd text messages and “unacceptable” behaviour.

Holland was one of the victim’s manager at the Public Protection Unit in Preston Police Station and was charged with harassing her between 2012 and August 2015.

The hearing heard that despite his victim frequently reminding him she was happily married, Holland continued his unwanted advances as well as making comments of a lecherous nature.

He was also found guilty of harassing other officers over the Christmas period in 2014.

In one example of his behaviour, Holland approached a colleague who was wearing “leather look” trousers and said: “I like your pants, but they would look a lot better on my bedroom floor.”

She replied, “Shut up you dirty old man” and told him that he should “know better”.

The panel found Holland guilty on two counts of gross misconduct and on one of misconduct and he was fired from Lancashire Police with immediate effect.