Delivery driver robbed in Lancaster

A delivery driver dropping off a crate of beer was robbed and threatened with a knife.

Police were called at 12.20am on Sunday July 30 to reports of an incident close to Scorton House in Abbeystead Drive.

A 44-year-old man was delivering alcohol to an address when he was approached by a number of men and a woman.

The group paid for a crate of beer but then demanded more.

The driver refused, being punched several times and threatened with a knife.

The offenders took more alcohol, some cash and the key to the vehicle before making off from the scene.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to contact police.

Det Con Lucy Illingworth, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack where a delivery driver was targeted by a group of around eight people.

“A number of males and a female were involved with the victim left shaken by his ordeal.

“We are appealing for information and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the Abbeystead Drive area around the time of the offence, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 07976 291494 or email 3538@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference