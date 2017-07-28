CYBERCRIME: Stories from our campaign

Cybercrime is rapidly rising as criminals use the Internet to commit a multitude of criminal activities using the Internet and law enforcement agencies are struggling to cope with the huge growth of the problem, an investigation has revealed.

Here are our stories from the week long investigation.

The emotional and financial cost of romance fraud

‘Online terrorism presents a huge threat to society’

‘Amazon for criminals’ is closer than we think

420,000 Lancashire people at risk of identity theft

Cyber criminals preying on human error

Take care not to ‘give away’ too much data about yourself