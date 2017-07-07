CRIME ALERT: Burglars target Broughton homes

Residents in Broughton have been warned to take care with expensive jewellery after a series of break-ins took place in the area.

Burglars are forcing their way into the properties during the day and taking the expensive items while the occupants are at work or away, say police.

Police are now asking residents who are at home during the day in Broughton to be extra vigilant.

PC Dave Reid of Broughton police station said: "Please could people who live in the area and who don't work in the day-time be extra vigilant. Should they see anyone acting suspiciously near a neighbour's property they should call 101 or 999.

"Also if you own any expensive jewellery please keep it safe and hide the items or put in a safe.

"These are very strange crimes to be taking place in the Broughton area and Broughton is a very safe place to live.

"We will at Broughton police station be showing more patrols in the area."

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity over the last few weeks, particularly near the Broughton Crossroads area, is asked to contact PC Dave Reid on 01772 863390.