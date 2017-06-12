Court date set for trio accused of human trafficking offences in Preston

Three people accused of human trafficking offences in Preston are to appear before Preston Crown Court on July 11.

Alin Nistor, 23, Ion Calin, 33 and Delia Boar, 36, all of Acregate Lane, Preston, are all accused of conspiring to traffic for sexual exploitation and conspiring to incite prostitution for gain.

During their first appearances before Preston Magistrates’ Court, the bench committed the case to be dealt with at the higher court.

The charges are part of Operation Ludlow, a Lancashire Police investigation into allegations of human trafficking for the purposes of prostitution.

In April two men and a woman were arrested after a vehicle was stopped by police in Preston.

Officers found the group, as well as a 23-year-old woman, on board.

The two men were arrested at the scene.

