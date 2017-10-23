Council worker punched and attacked in Morecambe alleyway

A council worker cutting weeds was attacked by two men who tried to steal his strimmer.

The man was working in the alleyway that runs from Clarendon Road to Claremont Road near to the junction with Albert Road when two men approached him from behind.

One of the men grabbed him around the neck whilst the other repeatedly punched him in the face causing an injury to his eye socket.

One of the attackers tried to steal his strimmer but the victim managed to fight them off.

The first attacker is described as a white man, mid-late 20s, small and skinny build, approximately 6ft tall, looked like a drug user and was unclean and gaunt.

He has short brown hair on top and he was wearing a collared black jacket which had a ¾ length zip, which was zipped up to the top, beige cargo style pants.

The second man was of a similar age, white, smaller in height slightly, gaunt face, clean shaven.

He was wearing a black ‘Lonsdale’ hoody with a large motif on the front which said ‘Lonsdale’ in yellow and white, and he was wearing navy blue jeans which was very unclean and some canvas trainers with a thick sole.

They ran off towards West End road and Clarendon Road along the back alleyway.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on October 16.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information which could help polie then call 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.