Concern for missing Chorley girl, 15

Lancashire police have appealed for information about a missing teenager from Charnock Richard.

Tanya Wilson, 15, was last seen around 4.50pm yesterday (Saturday) in the Town Lane area.

She is described as white, 4ft 10in tall, of medium build with long blonde hair. She was wearing a black coat with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Tanya also has a small tattoo on his left hand with the word ‘mum’.

She also has links to the Lancaster area.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are encouraging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact officers.

Det Chief Insp Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information after Tanya went missing.

“This is very concerning and we want to find her as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1121 of October 21.