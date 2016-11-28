Clitheroe bank robbery: a man and woman arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Clitheroe.

Police confirmed a 26-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed until February 23rd and a 26-year-old woman, also from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and perverting the course of justice. She remains in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward after Santander Bank, Clitheroe, was targeted last Thursday at around 7-40 pm.

Please call police on 101 with information. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.