Claimants press ahead with action against water firm over illness claims following Lancashire 2015 contamination scandal

Eight United Utilities customers who claim they suffered ill health during the water contamination scandal are pressing ahead with plans to take action against the firm.

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell were instructed to act on behalf of the group, which includes a three-year old from Blackpool who fell ill after his mother says he drank the contaminated water.

Legal partner Amandeep Dhillon, said: “The discovery of the parasite in the water was extremely concerning.

“Drinking unsafe water can have a profound effect on a person’s health and can cause long-term issues, from which some victims may never fully recover. Protecting the general public from outbreaks like these has to be the main priority for companies like United Utilities.

“We are working with our clients to ensure they get the answers they deserve.”

United Utilities were fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £150,000 costs after being prosecuted by the Drinking Water Inspectorate, which claimed the outbreak had affected supplies to 750,000 consumers, who had to boil their water.

However, Judge Mark Brown, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, accepted there had been no resulting illness outbreak after hearing Public Health England only saw a slight increase, in line with national trends.

The contamination source, which was kept quiet for nearly two years, was revealed as a faulty structure at Barnacre reservoir near Garstang.

The Post asked the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) why it took so long for the public to be told the source.

A spokeswoman said: “ It was evidence.”