Chorley woman took charity cash for herself

A former hospital worker has been cautioned by police after stealing a large sum of money meant for charity.

Tracy Crook, 44, of Nab Wood Drive, Chorley, was part of a team of staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to raise money for charity but took some of the donated cash for herself.

After attending a voluntary interview with Lancashire Police on suspicion of theft, Crook was given an adult conditional caution.

A hospital trust spokesman would not say if Crook had been sacked from her job but did confirm she no longer worked for the Trust.

The amount of money stolen is believed to be a four-figure sum.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the caution.

He said: “A 44-year-old woman from Chorley attended a voluntary interview on suspicion of theft and was given an adult conditional caution.”

When approached by the Evening Post, she declined to comment.