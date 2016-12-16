Chorley thug jailed for bow and arrow threat to mum

A man who pointed a loaded bow and arrow in a mum’s face as he threatened to kill her has been jailed for 18 months.

Craig Clarke launched the sickening attack on his former partner at a house in Chorley, Preston Crown Court heard.

Clarke of Wright Street, Chorley, later pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and assault at Preston Crown Court.

He shook his head as Judge Robert Altham said: “She would have been absolutely terrified.

“This having happened you tweaked her nose with the end of an arrow, causing a graze, and then you slapped her to the face. What will have been clear to her is that you were extremely worked up and angry, and she would have been afraid something very serious was about to happen. That was reinforced by a ferocious looking weapon. She had great cause to believe there and then she would die.”

Prosecuting, Jonathan Dickinson described how Clarke turned up at the complainant’s home in Chorley armed with a bow and arrow, and shouting at the victim, who was in the kitchen. He threatened to kill her, pulled an arrow from a quiver on his back and drew the string of the weapon back.

Defending Kim O’Brusik said Clarke did not want to go to prison as he wanted to be a dad to his three children.

She added: “He did have a drug problem but there are significant gaps in his offending history.”

The judge said: “I have no doubt you want the best for your family but you’re going to have to stop committing offences like this to bring it about.”