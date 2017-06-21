Chorley mum found guilty of laundering cash from her partner's loan shark business

A mum-of-two has been found guilty of laundering cash from her partner’s illegal loan business.

Karen Roberts, 57, of Isleworth Drive in Chorley received a £50,000 cash payment into her bank account the day loan shark John McCullagh, 53, was arrested.

Roberts, who worked in Chorley for contact service the Pen Society, denied money- laundering during a four day trial at Preston Crown Court, insisting she believed he was licensed.

She did not dispute the monies went into her account, but said she did not realise the money came from criminal activity.

Roberts was arrested by officers from the Illegal Money Lending Team, assisted by Lancashire Trading Standards and police, in September 2016 - a month after McCullagh’s arrest.

The team found a large quantity of cash, documentation and electronic devices.

McCullagh pleaded guilty to illegal money lending and money laundering in January. The couple will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 7.

County Coun Albert Atkinson, deputy leader of Lancashire County Council with responsibility for Trading Standards, pictured, said: “Illegal money lending is an often hidden problem which has a terrible impact on our communities, leaving vulnerable people in financial difficulty.”

Tony Quigley, Head of Service for the Illegal Money Lending Team, added: “ Illegal money lending will not be tolerated in Lancashire and loan sharks who flout the law will be prosecuted.”

For advice call the IMLT on 0300 555 2222.