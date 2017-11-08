Chorley man jailed for drug supply offences

A man from Chorley has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug supply offences.

Paul Lewis, 41, of Springfield Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on November 3, where he was found guilty of one count of supplying class A drugs and two counts of offering to supply drugs. He was sentenced the same day.

Police say he was on his ‘third strike’ when he was arrested on March 6 this year, as part of a wider clampdown on the supply of drugs in the area.

It was found he had supplied heroin and a later search of his property turned up a mobile phone and around £410 in cash. Analysis of the phone recovered text messages which proved Lewis had also offered to supply heroin.

Inspector Alison Barff-Lewis, of Chorley Police, said: “Drugs are a blight on our communities and we are satisfied with the sentence handed to Paul Lewis, which shows the courts take offences of this nature as seriously as we do.

“We hope this sends a clear message to those concerned in the supply of drugs that we will not stop working hard to remove them, and the substances they peddle, from our streets.”

In 2010 Lewis was sentenced to five years after he admitted smuggling drugs into Preston Prison.

Anybody with concerns about their area can contact their local neighbourhood policing team by calling 101. Alternatively suspicious activity can be reported to police online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be also be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.