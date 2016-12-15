CHILD ABUSER JAILED: Over Wyre man found guilty of rape and indecent assault

An Over Wyre man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for a catalogue of sexual offences including the rape and indecent assault of children.

Following an eight-day trial at Preston Crown Court, John McVan, 66, of Sunset Park, Sower Carr Lane, Hambleton, was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 16.

The offence took place between 1985 and 1986.

He was also found guilty of three counts of indecent assault. The charges relate to a teenage girl, under the age of 16, and took place between 1983 and 1986.

The court heard the offences took place at an address in Cleveleys.

In addition McVan was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child. Those offences took place between 2012 and 2013.

He also admitted four counts of possessing extreme pornography.

He was jailed for a total of 16 years and nine months.

Det Con Kirsty Wyatt, who led the case to bring McVan to justice, said: “We take all cases of sexual abuse seriously no matter how historic and would encourage anyone who feels they have been a victim of abuse or who has information about abuse, whenever it has been carried out, to come forward and report it to us confident in the knowledge they will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

“This lengthy custodial period shows that significant sentences can be achieved even when the crimes reported are historic.”

McVan was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for the rape, one year for indecent assault, another three years for sexual activity with a child plus nine months for possessing extreme pornography.

He was also sentenced to two years for the other indecent assault charges, three years for the second count of sexual activity with a child and 27 months for the other three counts of possessing extreme pornography – all to run concurrently.