Chef has bike nicked - on three separate nights

A keen cyclist and chef is boiling mad after having a third bike stolen in one year.

Three times Mick Butler has chained up his bike outside his place of work.

And three times he has returned to find it gone.

Now Mick, of Albrighton Road, Lostock Hall, has had enough.

In the past 12 months Mick has had two bikes stolen from outside his place of work at the Hunters at Lostock Hall.

On both occasions it was at night.

When he started to work at the Avenham Park Pavilion Café in Preston he found himself on daytime shifts.

So he was appalled to discover this week his bike had been stolen again – in broad daylight.

The £300 bike disappeared after 4.15pm pm Monday.

Mick said: “In the last 12 months I have had about £1,000 worth of bikes stolen. I’m sick of it. I cycle everywhere.

“None of them were particularly valuable in today’s prices, but it’s the frustration and the inconvenience.

“It was my son’s bike the last time – we both shared it.”

Poice have been informed.