CCTV APPEAL: Theft of Nectar points at Bamber Bridge supermarket

A CCTV appeal has been launched to trace a person after £300 worth of Nectar points were used from a lost Nectar card in Bamber Bridge.

The incident happened at the Sainsburys store in Cuerden Way on February 16 and 17.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are seeking the identity of a female in connection to use of £300 worth of Nectar points from an elderly female's lost nectar card at Sainsburys store. Thanks in advance for your assistance."

Anyone with information can e-mail police on 4282@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference SA170237.