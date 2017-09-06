Search

CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Garstang Booths

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with the incident.
A CCTV appeal has been launched following a theft from a supermarket in Garstang, say police.

Alcohol valued at £158.40 was taken from the Booths on Cherestanc Square on August 31.

A police spokesman said: "Do you know the person in the photograph?

"We need to speak to them in relation to a shoplifting offence where alcohol was stolen from Booths."

Anyone with information can contact police via email at 1136@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or via telephone on 01995 607869 quoting log reference LC-20170901-1695.