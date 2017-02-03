CCTV APPEAL: Theft from building site

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man stole joinery equipment from a building site.

The theft happened at around 4.45pm on Saturday, 14 January when the man entered the rear of the property on Cross Street, Preston, say police.

Police would like to speak to this man

A police spokesperson added: "Once inside, the man stole a yellow JCB chopsaw worth around £150 before leaving the scene. We're keen to speak to the man shown in the CCTV stills in connection with what happened."

Police are now asking for anybody who recognises the man or who has been offered a yellow JCB chopsaw to contact them at 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or to call them on 101 and using reference SA1701073.