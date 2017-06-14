Search

CCTV APPEAL: Theft at Bamber Bridge supermarket

A CCTV appeal has been launched to trace a person after £300 worth of nector points were used from a lost Nector card in Bamber Bridge.

The incident happened at the Sainsburys store in Cuerden Way on February 16 and 17.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are seeking the identity of a female in connection to use of £300 worth of nectar points from an elderly female's lost nectar card at Sainsburys store. Thanks in advance for your assistance."

Anyone with information can e-mail police on 4282@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference SA170237.