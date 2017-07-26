CCTV APPEAL: Purse theft at Preston Aldi

Have your say

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a purse was stolen at a supermarket in Preston.

The theft happened at the Aldi on Corporation Street on June 23 between 11 and 11.45am, say police.

A police spokesman said: "After conducting CCTV enquires we are particularly keen to identify and speak to the male in the picture.

"If you have any information please ring 101."

Anyone with information can contact police quoting log reference SA1709713 or contact PC Anderson directly by e-mailing him at 2742@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.