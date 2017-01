Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Leyland.

The incident happened last month on 19 December at around 4am on Lowther Crescent in Leyland.

A police spokesperson said: "The owner of the property woke up at around 8am to find their garage doors open. However, It is not thought that anything was taken."

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 and quote LC-20161219-0272.