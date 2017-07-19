CCTV APPEAL: Phone theft from Preston office building

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a phone was stolen from an office building in Preston, say police.

A Samsung S6 was taken from the building on Ring Way at around 11am on June 19.

Following CCTV enquiries police would now like to identify the woman, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the theft of a phone in Preston.

"We are particularly keen to speak to this woman as part of our enquiries.

"If you recognise her, please contact police."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1709426.