CCTV APPEAL: Lit fireworks thrown at people on Preston North End car park

A group of youths in Preston risked causing serious injury to members of the public after they threw lit fireworks in a car park.

Police have issued an appeal to find the identity of these people

Police received reports of the fireworks being thrown on the Preston North End car park on Tuesday October 17 between 8.30pm and 10pm.

Investigating officers have now launched a CCTV appeal to trace a group of youths who they feel may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesman for the police said: "We'd like to speak to the males in the CCTV after an incident on Preston North End car park during which fireworks were thrown at vehicles and passing members of the public.

"We particularly want to speak to the male wearing the rather striking “NIKE” tracksuit bottoms, grey hoodie and sleeveless black jacket. If anyone has any information relating to the group please drop us an email."

Anyone with information is asked to email police on 5533@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.