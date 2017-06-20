CCTV APPEAL: Indecent assault of girl, 13

A 13-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in a 'concerning' attack in Lancashire, say police.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Wednesday, June 14 when the teenager was walking along North Road towards Shadsworth Road, Blackburn.

Detectives say that a man was seen walking behind her and as she got to Shadsworth Road, the man caught up with her and engaged her in conversation.

They added that the girl crossed the road and walked towards Skye Crescent where she was grabbed from behind by the man. The girl punched him and ran away and the man ran from the scene.

The man is described by police as Asian, approximately 20-years-old, slim build with black hair that was longer on the top. He was wearing black rimmed glasses.

DC Hannah Tofalos of Burnley CID said: “This is a concerning incident involving a 13-year-old girl and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the man pictured in the CCTV image or anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw this man and the victim walking.

“We are particularly keen to speak to two males who were on Skye Crescent at the time and may have seen the man run off. If you have any information that could assist with our on-going enquiries then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting log 1432 of June 14.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

