Preston police have issued an appeal for a man they are 'concerned' about.

The CCTV image has been circulated after an incident at the Machine Mart store in Blackpool Road, Preston, yesterday.

A Preston police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of the male shown in this picture after an incident at Machine Mart on Blackpool Road, Preston.

"If anyone can identify the male in this picture then please contact us on 101 and quote log number LC-20171103-0724."