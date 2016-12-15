CCTV Appeal following assault in Chorley pub

A man suffered injuries to his mouth after he was punched in the face at a Chorley pub.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Saturday (December 10th), at the Last Orders on Market Street, following a verbal altercation between the offender and a 37-year-old man. The offender then punched the victim to the face, before leaving the scene.

Police would like to speak to this man

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for injuries to his mouth.

Police have released images of a man they would like to interview as part of their enquiries.

PC Stacey Sargent, of Chorley Police, said: “We would like to trace the man in the CCTV images as he may be able to help with our enquiries. If you recognise him, or have any information about this incident, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1471 of December 10th.