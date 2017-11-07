CCTV APPEAL: Eggs thrown at passing vehicles

Police are looking to identify a group of youths after cars were pelted with eggs and stones in Chorley.

The CCTV appeal has been launched after police identified a rise in eggs and stones being thrown at cars in the town centre and Harpers Lane area.

A spokesman for the police said: "We've received numerous reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on Harpers Lane.

"Youths have been throwing objects, usually eggs or stones, towards passing vehicles.

"We need to speak to the males in the CCTV about the problems and, whilst you can't see their faces, we think some of you may recognise them either individually or as a group."

Nicolla Jackson, from Astley Village, runs care service Home Angels in Chorley and recently told how the anti-social behaviour had affected two of her home carers Matty Cain and Natalie Winstanley.

She said: "They were driving up Harpers Lane at night and kids threw half a brick at the car.”

“Matty slammed on the brakes. It happened in early October in the evening at around 7pm and the weather was bad.

“He pulled over at the side of the road. There was a massive dint in the body of the car.

“I’ve reported this kind of thing a few times and I am now getting to the point where I tell the carers not to drive up Harper’s Lane.

“The kids who are doing this should come and see what carers do for people and how important their work is.”



Anyone who can identify the boys in the CCTV footage should contact the police via e-mail at chorley.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote LC-20171030-1088."