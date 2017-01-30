CCTV APPEAL: Attempted burglary at Blackpool hotel

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a an attempted burglary at a Blackpool hotel.

The incident happened at the Seaton House hotel on Hornby Road in central Blackpool on 20 January at around 8.45pm.

A spokesperson for Blackpool police said: "At approximately 8:45pm a man gained entry to the premises and once inside attempted to remove a television from the wall.

"We want to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with what happened."

Anybody with information can email the police at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log reference 529/27th January or crime reference WA1701417.