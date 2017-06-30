CCTV APPEAL: Assault at Preston nightclub

A CCTV appeal has been launched following an alleged assault at a popular Preston nightclub.

The incident happened in Evoque on Church Street on Sunday May 21 at around 3.50am, say police.

Officers would now like to speak to a woman pictured in a white dress in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us trace this female we would like to speak to in relation to an alleged assault at Evoque Nightclub.

"We believe the assault took place on the middle floor around the rear booth area."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1707584.