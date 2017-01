Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a theft at a Vodafone shop in Cleveleys.

Two iPhones were taken from the shop in Victoria Road West at around 2.30pm on 4 January.

Police would now like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anybody with information should call the police on 101 quoting log number 0832 of 04/01/17