CCTV appeal after theft and threats of violence at Chorley Asda

Police are appealing for information following a theft from a Chorley supermarket.

Three bottles of vodka were taken from the Asda supermarket on Bolton Street, say police.

Shocked staff watched as a man tried to remove security tags from bottles during the incident which happened at around 8pm on 25 January.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a theft at the Bolton Street Asda yesterday evening. A man was approached by staff after he was seen trying to remove security tags from the bottles. Staff reported that the man then made threats of violence towards them and made off with three bottles of vodka."

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 quoting log reference SC1700614.