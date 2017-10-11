CCTV appeal after teens in Preston held up in 'terrifying' robbery

A CCTV appeal has been launched after three teens were threatened with a 'taser' and a metal chain in what police have described as a "terrifying" robbery.

Police say the incident happened on Monday July 3 between 2am and 3am on Great Shaw Street when three male victims aged 15, 19 and 16 have been approached by three men near to the Liberty Village student accommodation block.

One of the trio is said to have threatened the victims with a torch-like object, telling them it was a taser and if they moved they would get zapped. A second man has then threatened the victims with a metal chain wrapped around his fist.

Detectives say this man then searched the victims, stealing an iPhone 7, a Samsung Galaxy S8 and a Windows smartphone, along with a gold coloured Casio watch. The suspects then made off towards Walker Street.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal today to help locate two people of interest to the investigation.

DC Abid Majid from Preston CID said: “This must have been terrifying for the victims, especially given that one of them is just 15.

“One of the men involved has been brought to justice however we are still committed to finding the other two responsible.

“If you recognise the men pictured, please come forward. Similarly if you have any information that you think may help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

In August, Joshua Penny, 20, of Lawson Street, Preston pleaded guilty to robbery in relation to this incident. He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Two offender remain outstanding

The first is described as white, around 6ft to 6ft 4ins tall, of stocky build and spoke with an Irish accent. He was wearing a hat, a dark cream jacket with red zips and dark baggy jeans.

The second is said to be white, aged around 18 to 19 years old, 5ft 10ns tall, of slim build. He wore a black and white Nike jacket and black Nike joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Abid Majid on 01772 209669 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20160703-0498.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org.