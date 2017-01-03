CCTV appeal after house burglaries in Lancaster

Police have released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with two burglaries in Lancaster.

Officers went to Cowdrey Mews at 2am on Tuesday, January 3 following reports two youths were seen putting a television into a red Citroen Berlingo.

The pair dumped the car further down the road and fled the scene.

Further enquiries revealed that the car had been stolen following a burglary on Westbourne Road which took place between 11pm on January 2 and 2am on January 3.

A second car, a silver convertible Mercedes E200, which had been stolen following a burglary at an address on Nairn Road on the same night was also found abandoned nearby.

The television that was recovered from the Citroen Berlingo is thought to have been stolen from the property on Nairn Road.

DC Jill Neil of Lancaster CID said: “We are keen to speak to the two pictured in connection with these car thefts and would urge anyone who knows who they are, or who has any information about the two incidents to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 80 of January 3.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.