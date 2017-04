Police are appealing for help identifying a man pictured in CCTV after the theft of a credit card.

The card was stolen and subsequently used at various shops around Lancaster.

The credit card was lost during a night out in Lancaster and was subsequently found to have been used when the victim checked his bank statement.

If you know the man or know where he is please email 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number WB1703040.