CCTV appeal after £800 bike stolen from outside Morecambe care centre

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen from a care centre in Morecambe.
Police said the distinctive purple mountain bike was stolen at 9.30am on November 21 from outside Morecambe Bay Care Centre on Gleneagles Drive.
The 22-year-old woman who reported her bike had been stolen said she had last seen it at around 7.30pm the previous night.
The bike is a distinctive bright purple 2014 Tube limited edition mountain bike worth approx £800.
At around 11.30pm the previous night (Sunday), a very similar bike was spotted at a nearby petrol station being ridden by a man.
Police would like to speak to the man captured on CCTV as they think he may have important information which could help their enquiries.
Anyone with information should e-mail 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference WB1609516.