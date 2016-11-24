CCTV appeal after £800 bike stolen from outside Morecambe care centre

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen from a care centre in Morecambe.

Police said the distinctive purple mountain bike was stolen at 9.30am on November 21 from outside Morecambe Bay Care Centre on Gleneagles Drive.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bike theft.

The 22-year-old woman who reported her bike had been stolen said she had last seen it at around 7.30pm the previous night.

The bike is a distinctive bright purple 2014 Tube limited edition mountain bike worth approx £800.

At around 11.30pm the previous night (Sunday), a very similar bike was spotted at a nearby petrol station being ridden by a man.

Police would like to speak to the man captured on CCTV as they think he may have important information which could help their enquiries.

Anyone with information should e-mail 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference WB1609516.