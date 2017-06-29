Caravan stolen in Cleveleys

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a caravan was stolen from outside a property in Cleveleys.

The brazen theft happened on West Moorland Avenue last Saturday June 24 at around 10.30pm, say police.

Officers added that camping equipment that was being stored in the caravan was also taken.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise the man in the photo? We would like to speak to him in relation to the theft of a caravan in Cleveleys.

"If you have any information that would assist us in our enquires please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference number WD1704053.