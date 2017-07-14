Cameraman turned cannabis grower was taught by web videos

A former wedding video photographer learned how to grow cannabis by watching You Tube videos, a court heard.

Stephen Singleton, of Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, cultivated the drugs in four “experimental” camping tents in a bid to see which method worked the best, Preston magistrates were told.

The potential yield of the plants, which were found growing underneath four tents in a bedroom at his Fulwood home, could have been as much as £8,000 of sold on Lancashire’s street, where cannabis retails at around £10 a wrap.

But when caught by police, Singleton insisted the drugs would have been for his own use, saying that he became addicted to smoking at the age of 13.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Singleton, who hobbled into the court on crutches, admitted a single count of cultivating the class B drug.

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates said: “ Police received intelligence relating to his address.

“The officers could smell cannabis coming from an upstairs window.

“The defendant came to the door.

“He admitted straight away he had a cultivation set up.”

Defending, Rob Kellock said 33-year-old Singleton decided to grow his own drugs as he “didn’t want to get involved with dealers, or the kind of places they operated in”.

The bench imposed a six week curfew and ordered Singleton to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Singleton, who previously listed himself on a talent website as an “Actor, Musician, Dancer, Film and Stage Crew, Photographer, and Stylist”, has been in trouble before over his dealings with the drug.

He was previously jailed for 12 months after being caught with a £13,000 cannabis production factory in his home - and that sentence was imposed just a few months after he had been given a suspended jail term for growing cannabis in a wardrobe.

In 2013 he was in court after admitting targeting former employers Bhs in Preston with counterfeit £20 notes to pay for products.