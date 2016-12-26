Cabbie plying for hire in Preston fined

A motorist was caught plying for hire in a private hire Hackney vehicle that was not licenced by Preston City Council.

Would-be cabbie Masoom Shah, 44, of Lincoln Street, Preston, admitted the offence before the city’s magistrates court, along with a charge of driving without insurance.

The court heard he was caught on Lancaster Road in Preston at a time when no licence was linked to his vehicle.

He was prosecuted by the city council.

Shah was ordered to pay a £340 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £330 prosecution costs, and was given six penalty points.