Burglars target flats in Preston

Burglars targeted flats in Preston City Centre damaging a front door and a CCTV camera, say police.

Officers were called to the the incident which happened at around 8.45pm on November 1.

Police say a camera is believed to have been taken during the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We would like to speak to these two males in connection with a burglary at Alexandra Pavilions, offenders have damaged the front door lock to gain entry, damaged a glass fire-key case and stolen a key.

"One of the offenders has then damaged an internal CCTV camera, ripped it out from the ceiling and stolen the camera which was discarded nearby."

Anyone with information should contact PC 3269 Badat online or via 101 quoting log 0438 of November 2.