Burglar who stole cash and steaks from Preston hotel is jailed

A burglar who armed himself with a stolen knife as he stole cash and steaks from a Preston hotel has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Colin Anderson, 47, of Horwick Park Avenue, Pemberton, Wigan, pleaded guilty to burglary and possessing a knife in a public place.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard on May 31 he entered the kitchen and bar area of the Premier Inn, and stole 13 steaks, a knife and £129.77 cash.

He was found with the knife on Fox Street.

The bench said the offence was more serious as the knife was “ carried in dangerous circumstance on licensed premises” - after the defendant had taken valium.

The magistrates added whilst it wasn’t used to threaten anyone, the offence happened at night, while children and other people were present.

At the time Anderson was on a prison licence.