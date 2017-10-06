Burglar smeared Preston police cell with excrement - then licked window

A burglar laughed as a court was told he licked his own faeces from a police cell window after defacing his cell.

Steven Crawford, 24, of no fixed abode, was arrested after he burgled a printing firm, PR2 Print, on Eldon Street, Plungington, Preston, on September 1.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he stole a cash tin with £325 inside.

He admitted burglary, damaging a police cell, driving offences, and criminal damage to another business in Burnley.

Tracey Yates, prosecuting, said: “ PR2 Print manufactures ties and badges for schools, amongst other things.

“Manager Richard Styles says he received a call at 3.30am from an alarm company alerting him the alarm had been activated.

“He describes the small window into the first floor office had been smashed and money had been taken from a cash tin.

“A blood sample at the point of entry was linked to the defendant.”

The court heard at the police station Crawford, who has 51 convictions for 41 offences, defecated in a cup and smeared it over the wall and window before licking the window.

Defending, Sephton Lee said: “ He tells me he was very upset about his plight when he behaved in that way at the police station.

“Mr Crawford was released from Forest Bank prison in February this years with a grant of £56. He couldn’t claim benefits as he had no ID and lost his birth certificate.

“Since his release he’s been basically living on the streets. He’s been trapped in a vicious circle.

The court jailed him for 16 weeks and banned him from the road for 33 weeks.

He must pay a £115 surcharge.