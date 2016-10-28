BREAKING: Search for driver after drugs found following M6 police chase

Police are searching for a driver who fled an overturned car following a high-speed motorway chase.

The incident started at about 12.15am on Friday, when police say the car made off from officers when it was requested to stop on the M6.

A force spokesman said: “The pursuit followed and the vehicle drove up the exit ramp at J33, Galgate, where it then went into a field and overturned.

“The driver fled the scene and inquiries are ongoing to find him.

“Once police got to the vehicle, they discovered a large quantity of drugs, believed to be class A.”

Highways England said the entry and exit slip roads were closed while the incident was ongoing, and were reopened later on Friday morning.

Police have not yet confirmed where the chase began.

More information to follow.