BREAKING: Legal case against United Utilities over Lancashire water crisis is delayed

The first court hearing expected to take place against United Utilities over Lancashire’s 2015 water crisis has been adjourned until July 19.

The firm was due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court in a prosecution brought by the Drinking Water Inspectorate after thousands of homes were left without safe drinking water.

It is accused of supplying water to premises from Franklaw Water Treatment Works at Catterall, Garstang, that was unfit for human consumption, failing to disinfect water used for domestic purposes, and failing to design and continuously operate an adequate treatment process.